Zimbabwe: Ministers, Public Sector Officials Sign Performance Contracts Today

All is set for the signing of performance contracts and awards ceremony at State House in Harare today, where President Mnangagwa is expected to lead the process.

Cabinet ministers and senior public sector officials will sign performance contracts in line with Vision 2030, which demands that leaders provide sustainable economic growth, employment, wealth creation, national development and poverty alleviation for the people.

So far, 6 000 projects across 14 thematic areas have been implemented.

The projects have been closely monitored, evaluated and awarded since 2021 when the performance contracts were implemented.

This comes as some Government officials have recorded major successes in their portfolios.

In terms of State Enterprises Reform being led by President Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has emerged as a beacon, showcasing significant strides in financial transparency, accountability and service delivery for the benefit of the people.

Under the leadership of board chairman, Dr George Manyaya, appointed in December 2021, ZINARA has transformed from a careworn entity into a model of effective state enterprise management.

It is now one of the most transparent state enterprises after it disbursed 88 percent of its revenue to councils and road authorities while also recording a first-ever clean audit from the Auditor-General.

In a wide-ranging interview, Dr Manyaya attributed ZINARA's turnaround to the Second Republic's parastatal reform initiative, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

The programme ushered in a new era of leadership, focused on addressing the legacy of corruption that previously hogged the limelight at ZINARA, a damning forensic audit and implementing over 70 recommendations from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"Our journey began in the aftermath of a forensic audit that resulted in over 70 recommendations from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Addressing these issues was no small task," Dr Manyaya said.

"It was a challenging process, but we remained resolute in our commitment to implementing reforms that would restore confidence in ZINARA."

Key priorities set by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona included upholding good corporate governance, reducing corruption, easing congestion at tollgates, strengthening road authority capacity, and digitising operations.

ZINARA adopted the "ICEA" strategic pillars -- Integrity, Capacitation, Engagement, and Automation -- to drive these reforms.

Financial management has seen a remarkable improvement.

ZINARA reported collecting ZW$6,6 billion, equivalent to US$346,3 million, in the past year. Notably, the entity achieved its first-ever clean audit for the 2023 financial statements and a 67 percent cure rate on the Auditor General's 2023 report, the highest in the public sector.

A significant hurdle was the repayment of the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) loan, which had strained ZINARA's finances.

Through prudent management, the loan balance was reduced from US$165 million in December 2020 to US$42 million by December 2024, and the interest rate was lowered from 8,16 percent to 5 percent. This achievement has restored Zimbabwe's credibility with international financial institutions.

ZINARA has also addressed long-standing issues with outstanding Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and implemented recommendations from the Grant Thornton forensic audit. Out of 71 governance issues, 66 have been fully resolved.

To enhance transparency, ZINARA has automated procurement processes, deployed leakage detection equipment at tollgates, and begun relocating tollgates to address urban expansion. The organisation has also introduced e-tags and express lanes for efficient toll collection and transformed tollgates into vehicle licensing points.

Disbursements to road authorities have significantly improved, with 90 percent of budget allocations accessed in 2024. ZINARA introduced a fuel disbursement programme, allocating over 1,9 million litres of fuel, and provided technical training to road authority engineers.

"For the first time, ZINARA introduced a fuel disbursement programme, allocating over 1,9 million litres of fuel to road authorities. This initiative addressed a critical operational challenge, enabling authorities to use their own equipment for roads, contributing to a significant improvement in the scope and quality of road maintenance works," said Dr Manyaya.

Looking ahead, ZINARA has proposed a ZW$11,6 billion budget for 2025 and plans to continue supporting road authorities with technical assistance and equipment funding.