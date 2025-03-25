Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Zimbabwe an Inspiration to Guineans

The three-member Guinean delegation which arrived in Zimbabwe last month to study the country's self-help projects', yesterday toured Zimbabwe Projects and a training centre for ex-combatants at Adelaide Acres in Waterfalls.

The team, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, included Mr David Camara, Dr Ibrahima Sory Sow and Mr Abba Diarra. They were shown round the centre by the director of Zimbabwe Project, Mrs Judith Acton.

The three officials arrived in Zimbabwe on February 22 and were particularly interested in what Zimbabwe had done for those returning to the country since the liberation war. Among the issues they touched on were education, resettlement and employment.

The Guineans also visited income-generating projects and historical monuments throughout the country.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Camara, told The Herald that the dictatorship of Ahmed Sekou Toure, which was brought to an end in 1984, had forced two million Guineans into exile, and "After the new rulers took power, Guinea is now faced with the problem of resettling returning refugees.

"This visit to Zimbabwe was designed to equip us with the knowledge of how co-operatives are managed. We hope to be able to use our experiences here to the benefit of the Guinean people," he said.

Mr Camara said the establishment of co-operatives in Guinea would help create jobs both in the private and public sector.