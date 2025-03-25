Zimbabwe: Govt Pledges Full Support for Triumphant Kirsty Coventry

The Government has pledged full support for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry as she prepares to assume the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), following her historic election in Greece last week.

Coventry, Zimbabwe's most decorated Olympian, returned home yesterday to a hero's welcome at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, where jubilant crowds of supporters, athletes, coaches, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials gathered to celebrate her landmark achievement.

She becomes the 10th president of the IOC -- and the first woman, as well as the first person from outside Europe and the United States, to lead the world's most powerful sporting body.

Coventry officially takes office on June 23.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Coventry's election was a milestone not only for Zimbabwe, but for the African continent and the global sporting community. She described Coventry as a beacon of inspiration and resilience.

"Let me say, Kirsty, your track record speaks for itself. You are not just Zimbabwe's most decorated Olympian -- you are Africa's best," said Mutsvangwa.

"With seven Olympic medals -- two golds, four silvers, one bronze -- she single-handedly brought home seven of Zimbabwe's eight Olympic medals. Kirsty, you've placed Zimbabwe on the global stage of history. We are excited, and we will stand by you. This is not just a personal victory; it is a national milestone."

Coventry's triumph is especially symbolic, coming during International Women's Month. Her election was celebrated by women across the continent, and a large contingent of female leaders turned up at the airport in solidarity.

Among them were ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, Deputy Ministers Emily Jesaya and Yeukai Simbanegavi, Sport and Recreation Commission Director Elta Nengomasha, Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Director Eugenia Chidhakwa, and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO Marlene Gadzirayi.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who recently represented Zimbabwe at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, said Coventry's victory resonated with the conference's core themes on women's leadership and empowerment.

"Thank you, Kirsty. I'll miss you -- she's like a daughter to me in Cabinet. Let the girls of this country know that it can be done. You can achieve your vision with dedication. You've made us proud," said Mutsvangwa.

"I salute my dear sister, Minister Mavetera, and all the women leaders who came out today. I remember being with Kirsty in New York when she was lobbying for this role during the UN General Assembly. I saw her grit, tenacity, and determination -- and I knew she would succeed."

Mutsvangwa revealed that Zimbabwe was mentioned at the General Assembly's closing ceremony, where Coventry's historic IOC presidency was acknowledged -- another symbolic moment for the nation.

"We are so proud of you. This is a powerful message for the girl child and women everywhere. You've walked a long and demanding road, and I want to also honour Tyrone, your husband, and your parents -- you are truly a source of inspiration for many."

While her Olympic record is unmatched in Africa, Coventry has also made a mark in public service. Since her appointment to Cabinet in 2018, she has led several transformative initiatives in youth development, grassroots sport, and the creative industries.

Under her leadership, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation spearheaded the national Youth Empowerment Strategy, the revival of community sport and recreational centres, and the restructuring of national sporting associations to improve governance and athlete welfare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also oversaw the drafting of a National Sport and Recreation Policy aimed at professionalising sport and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive sporting nation.

In the arts sector, her ministry helped establish funding mechanisms for creatives and promoted cultural preservation through various national festivals and exchange programmes.

Coventry has hinted that she may step down from her Cabinet post to focus on her new international duties. If confirmed, her departure would mark the end of an impactful chapter in Zimbabwe's public administration -- but also the beginning of a new era of global representation.

As she prepares to ascend to the helm of world sport, Kirsty Coventry carries not only the dreams of athletes but the pride of a nation.