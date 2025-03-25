Congo-Kinshasa: Create an Enabling Environment for Lasting Peace in Eastern DR Congo

In past few days, there has been a glimmer of hope in the long-running crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with both the government in Kinshasa and the M23 rebels expressing willingness to come to the negotiating table.

After decades of unrest, displacement, and suffering, dialogue presents the best--and perhaps only--path toward a sustainable peace. However, for any meaningful talks to succeed, there must be deliberate efforts to create a conducive environment that fosters mutual trust and commitment from all parties.

Confidence-building measures are essential at this critical juncture. Dialogue cannot thrive in a climate of hostility and mistrust. Both parties must take steps to demonstrate their commitment to peace, starting with the removal of barriers that undermine the legitimacy of negotiations.

One such barrier is the continued imposition of sanctions on M23 and AFC leaders, some of whom are expected to lead their delegation in peace talks. These sanctions not only restrict their ability to engage fully in the process but also signal an imbalance that can jeopardise the credibility of the entire effort.

If the international community genuinely supports a negotiated solution, it must ensure that all parties are given an equal opportunity to be heard and to participate without any form of prejudice.

At the same time, the Kinshasa government must send an unequivocal message that its armed forces (FARDC) and affiliated militia groups will cease attacks on civilian population. The continued targeting of non-combatants not only violates humanitarian principles but also erodes public confidence in the state's ability--or willingness--to protect all citizens.

A firm and transparent commitment to ending violence against civilians is a fundamental prerequisite for rebuilding trust and achieving reconciliation.

Peace will not come from pressure or posturing. It will come from a shared recognition that no side can win through force and that only inclusive dialogue can offer a way forward.

The international community also has a role to play. Instead of reinforcing divisions through selective sanctions and partisan support, global partners should focus on facilitating balanced negotiations, encouraging de-escalation, and supporting post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

Peace in eastern DR Congo is not only a Congolese imperative--it is a regional and continental necessity.