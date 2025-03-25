Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Launches 'Bigereho Na Bk' to Empower Customers to Reach Their Financial Goals

Bank of Kigali has officially launched the 'Bigereho na BK' campaign, an initiative designed to empower individuals, businesses, and farmers with financial solutions that drive real growth. The campaign was unveiled on March 21, 2024, in Rubavu District, following a series of customer visits led by BK's Chairman of the Board, Eugene Ubalijoro, and CEO, Dr Diane Karusisi.

These visits provided an opportunity for BK's leadership to listen to customer concerns, understand their financial challenges, and introduce them to tailored solutions that meet their evolving needs.

"We want to move beyond simply offering loans. This campaign is about changing the way people see financing--it's about using it as a tool for growth," said Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali. "Bigereho na BK is focused on helping Rwandans achieve their ambitions without unnecessary barriers."

The campaign reinforced several key financing solutions, including:

Kungahara na BK: Helping Agricultural cooperatives expand production.

Kataza na BK: Supporting women-owned businesses in scaling their businesses.

BK QUICK+: Offering salaried individuals access to up to Rwf 50 million within 15 hours, through the BK APP and Internet Banking, with no collateral.

Mortgage Loans: Offering 100% Financing for customers to acquire their dream homes.

Tuza na BK: Offering parents up to 500,000 Rwf for school fees payment, repayable in 3 months.

By making these financing options accessible among others, BK ensures that customers have the right tools to grow their businesses, farms, and personal wealth.

Beyond the campaign, Business owners like Adrienne Mukamitari and Pierre Célestin Twagirayezu commend BK's relationship with its customers and have already seen the impact of BK's digital services.

"Digital banking is efficient and fast," said Mukamitari, a BK customer for nearly 30 years. "It allows us to focus on growing our businesses instead of dealing with banking delays."

Twagirayezu added, "It significantly speeds up our business operations. The shift to digitalization is crucial for efficiency. Everything moves quickly."

While celebrating the campaign's promise of growth and digital transformation, Mukamitari also urged BK to consider the unique challenges businesses face in Rubavu, including the effects of cross-border trade instability and natural disasters. Dr. Karusisi assured customers that BK remains committed to supporting businesses during challenging times.

Rubavu District officials welcomed BK's initiative, highlighting the region's strong investment potential. Vice Mayor Pacifique Ishimwe emphasised that while the region faces some challenges, it remains one of Rwanda's fastest-growing business hubs.

"Rubavu offers numerous investment opportunities, and we are continuously improving our infrastructure," Ishimwe stated, acknowledging the government's commitment to disaster response and business resilience.

'Bigereho na BK' is more than just a campaign--it's a commitment from Bank of Kigali to help Rwandans take control of their financial future. Through accessible, innovative, and customer-driven financial solutions, BK ensures that growth is within reach for everyone--from entrepreneurs and farmers to everyday consumers.

"This is just the beginning," Dr. Karusisi affirmed. "We are committed to helping Rwandans achieve more--faster, smarter, and without financial stress."