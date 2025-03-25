Malawi: Private Schools On the Brink - a Cry for Help in Malawi's Education Crisis

Private schools in Malawi are quietly slipping into crisis, yet their struggle remains largely unheard and unaddressed. These institutions, which have long been pillars of quality education, are now battling to stay afloat in the face of crippling economic challenges. The weight of rising costs, coupled with the loss of financial support from a large portion of their student base, has pushed many private schools to the edge.

Between 2020 and 2025, Malawi has experienced a dramatic surge in living costs. Everything--food, fuel, materials for teaching, and even basic supplies--has become unaffordable. The price of sugar, for example, which cost K750 in 2020, is now a staggering K4000. For private schools, these increases are not just numbers on a ledger; they translate into unsustainable feeding programs for students, exorbitant staff salaries, and skyrocketing costs of maintaining teaching facilities. The reality is heartbreaking: how do these schools keep providing quality education when the very basics of their operations are being priced out of reach?

To make matters worse, most private schools serve students whose families are employed in the NGO sector--particularly those working with organizations that have traditionally relied on donor funding. With the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) pulling out of Malawi, as part of former President Donald Trump's policies, many of these parents can no longer afford to send their children to private institutions. The result? A dramatic drop in student numbers, causing a severe loss of income for these schools. Without sufficient financial support, some private schools are even struggling to pay their teachers and staff, while others are closing their doors in silence, unable to keep up with the mounting costs.

These two critical factors--the rising cost of living and the loss of a significant portion of their student base--have created a perfect storm for private schools. But what is most alarming is that no one seems to be listening. While we talk about the importance of public education, we forget that private schools have long been essential partners in the country's educational landscape. They provide a vital service, offering alternatives for parents seeking quality education for their children. The closure of even a single school is a loss for our children, and in a larger sense, a loss for the nation.

Now, more than ever, the government must step in and recognize the plight of private schools. They play a critical role in complementing the government's efforts to educate the nation, and their survival is directly tied to the quality and diversity of education available to all Malawians. It's time for a serious, constructive conversation with institutions like the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) to assess how government can intervene and help.

There is no time to waste.

Without prompt action, we risk losing a sector that has been instrumental in educating generations of Malawians. This is a crisis that we cannot afford to overlook. The future of education in Malawi depends on our willingness to support those who have, for years, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for our children. It's time we stand with our private schools before it's too late.