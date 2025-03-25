Liberia: Naymote Trains Local Officials to Boost Local Governance

Monrovia — In a bid to strengthen local governance and promote decentralization in Liberia, NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development on Friday hosted a one-day county-level capacity-building training for local government officials from Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado counties.

The training, held in Gbarnga, Bong County under the Democracy Advancement Program, brought together County Superintendents, Development Officers, Finance Officers, Administrative Officers, County Service Center Coordinators, and representatives from civil society organizations.

Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director of NAYMOTE, said the training was designed to enhance the effectiveness and performance of local government officials, while fostering development across the four counties.

"This initiative promotes peer learning, best practices, and the exchange of information to strengthen cross-county collaboration and improve service delivery," Jarwolo said. "Local government is the foundation of every country. This is a time to learn from one another and work collectively for the betterment of Liberia. If the president fails, you fail. But when you make an impact, it reflects positively on the entire government."

Jarwolo emphasized the need for local officials to go beyond national budgetary support by mobilizing local resources to drive development in their respective counties.

In a special remark, Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris praised the training as a significant step toward achieving meaningful decentralization in Liberia.

"This training will greatly assist us in making informed decisions for our counties," she said. "We now better understand the importance of decentralization and the authority we hold as local government officials."

Superintendent Norris encouraged her colleagues to commit to the decentralization process and actively contribute to expanding development initiatives at the local level.