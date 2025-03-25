Kenya: Fake Graphic Alert! Kenyan Governor Waiguru Didn't Hint At Cutting Ties With President Ruto in 2027

Fake graphic alert! Kenyan governor Waiguru didn't hint at cutting ties with president Ruto in 2027

IN SHORT: This graphic claims Anne Waiguru, the Kenyan governor and close ally of president William Ruto, plans to chart her own path when the country votes in 2027. But it is fabricated.

A graphic attributing a quote to Kenyan governor Anne Waiguru is circulating on Facebook. In the graphic, Waiguru seemingly hints at severing ties with Kenyan president William Ruto in 2027.

"Let's stop calling people tribal when they caucus. In 2027 i will choose between Ruto and the interests of Mt. Kenya people. Am a wise dancer and i know when to exit the stage," the graphic reads.

It features Waiguru's image and the logo of Kenyans.co.ke, suggesting that the Kenyan digital news outlet published it.

Waiguru is the governor of Kirinyaga, one of the counties in the Mount Kenya region. In a political context, the region refers to areas around central Kenya and includes counties such as Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Murang'a and Laikipia. The areas are traditionally inhabited by the populous Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities.

The Kikuyu are the largest ethnic community in Kenya. A 2019 report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics put its population at just over 8 million. Due to its population, the community wields considerable electoral influence, as Kenyans generally vote along ethnic lines. Kenya will hold its next general election in 2027.

Waiguru is a close political friend of Ruto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As 2027 approaches, there are questions on whether the vote-rich region will back Ruto in his re-election bid. He fell out with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, which led to Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024.

As deputy president, Gachagua had presented himself as the leader and defender of the Mount Kenya region. But he was accused of dividing Kenyans on ethnic grounds and was even labelled "tribalist". Tribalism is frowned upon in Kenya as it has led to deadly ethnic clashes, especially during elections.

The graphic has been posted here and here.

But is it legit? We checked.

Fake graphic

Kenyan politicians are reorganising themselves ahead of the elections, and controversial statements from famous politicians are a great selling point for local media. But credible media houses have not reported on the graphic's contents, which is a sign that it could be fake.

We compared the circulating graphic to a genuine one from Kenyans.co.ke and noted that its format and font differed significantly. This is also a red flag.

Kenyans.co.ke often posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Africa Check searched for the circulating graphic on the accounts and came up empty.

The graphic is fake. It is not from Kenyans.co.ke, and there is no evidence that Waiguru made the remarks.