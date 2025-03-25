Kenya: Judiciary to Roll Out Court Integrity Committees in an Anti-Graft Move

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has unveiled the Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework for Kenya's justice sector, aimed at fostering a robust, transparent, and accountable justice system capable of proactively tackling the complex challenges posed by corruption.

CJ Koome emphasized that the framework offers Justice Sector Agencies a clear roadmap with well-defined interventions spanning the short, medium, and long term in the fight against corruption.

"By fostering inter-agency collaboration and partnerships, we can effectively combat corruption, enhance service delivery, and restore hope to our nation. This is an opportunity to turn the tide," stated CJ Koome.

She noted that the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) had renewed its commitment to both prevention and response strategies in addressing corruption and economic crimes.

"As duty-bearers, we acknowledge that the fight against corruption is not only a legal issue but a moral imperative. It is our responsibility to safeguard our national values, ensure justice prevails, and promote transparent and accountable governance. We can no longer treat this issue as an insurmountable challenge; rather, we must see it as an urgent call to action," she emphasized.

Reaffirming the Judiciary's commitment, CJ Koome highlighted the establishment of Court Integrity Committees in all courts to address service delivery challenges at the grassroots level.

"These committees will work diligently to identify and seal potential corruption loopholes," said CJ Koome, while urging all other NCAJ agencies to form their own integrity committees.

Mutual support

For effective implementation, she called on government agencies to strengthen their constitutional mandates and provide mutual support throughout the process.

"I cannot overstate the importance of adequate resource allocation from the National Treasury in implementing our interventions. Additionally, I call on Parliament to fully support the legal reforms outlined in the framework, as they are essential tools in our efforts to combat corruption," she urged.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya called on justice sector players to lead by example, ensuring the delivery of justice free from undue influence, favoritism, or unethical practices.

She stressed that the framework provides a structured roadmap to combat corruption and build a justice system that inspires trust and confidence among Kenyans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Efficient mechanism

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula underscored that the Anti-Corruption Framework is designed to improve the justice sector's efficiency in preventing and responding to corruption and economic crimes.

He said it seeks to enhance accountability, transparency, and public trust, ultimately fostering sustainable socio-economic development in Kenya.

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi emphasized the widespread impact of corruption, warning that it undermines political, social, and economic stability, erodes respect for the law, and empowers criminal syndicates and terrorists.

He noted the intrinsic link between corruption and money laundering, highlighting that offenses such as bribery and theft of public funds often serve to illicitly amass wealth.

CS Mbadi urged justice sector stakeholders to explore innovative financing methods to support their mandates.

He proposed that recovered proceeds from corruption cases be reinvested into the system to strengthen ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

"While we commit to providing resources, the sector must also explore alternative financing avenues," he remarked.

Mbadi endorsed the new framework terming it as key to restoring public confidence.

"The Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework provides us with measures to fight corruption and economic crimes, enhance accountability, and restore public trust in government institutions. It is not just a policy document -- it is a call to action."