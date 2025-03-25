Somalia: Somali President and Prime Minister Hold Fruitful Meetings With African Union Chairperson

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, today hosted the Chairperson of the African Union, Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, who are on a two-day official visit to Somalia.

During the meetings, both the President and Prime Minister expressed their commitment to strengthening the strategic cooperation and bilateral relations between Somalia and the African Union, with a focus on security, counter-terrorism efforts, and economic development.

The discussions also covered the vital role of the African Union in peacebuilding, state-building, and the restoration of stability in Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the African Union's significant contribution to peacekeeping efforts, the reconstruction of state institutions, and the enhancement of national security in Somalia.

He acknowledged the bravery and selflessness demonstrated by the African peacekeepers in Somalia, stressing that the Somali government is fully committed to combating terrorism. "Terrorists have no place to hide in Somalia; they have been rejected by both the land and its people," said President Mohamud.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also emphasized the importance of the African Union's continued support for Somalia, particularly in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants and other terrorist groups that threaten regional security.

He extended his gratitude to the African Union for its unwavering solidarity with the Somali people, adding that the collaboration between the two sides remains vital for achieving long-lasting peace and stability.

The African Union Chairperson, Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, thanked the Somali government for its warm hospitality, noting that the visit reflects the importance the African Union attaches to its partnership with Somalia.

He reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to continuing its support for Somalia, particularly through counter-terrorism operations and peacekeeping missions.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation, support governance reforms, and strengthen regional security initiatives to ensure sustainable peace in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

They also discussed how Somalia's experience in conflict resolution and peacebuilding can be leveraged to support other African countries facing similar challenges.