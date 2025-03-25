Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Hosts Iftar Dinner for African Union Chairperson and Diplomats Upon Arrival in Somalia

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mohamuud Ali Yusuf, and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival in Somalia.

The distinguished guests were welcomed as part of a significant diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties between Somalia and the African Union.

The event, held in Mogadishu, was attended by key figures, including Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, members of the Federal Parliament leadership, and African ambassadors and diplomats stationed in Somalia.

The Iftar dinner provided an opportunity for constructive dialogue between Somalia and the African Union, focusing on regional security, development, and Somalia's ongoing efforts to achieve political stability and growth.

The arrival of the African Union Commission Chairperson in Somalia marked a key moment in the nation's continued commitment to fostering stronger relations with the African Union and its member states.

The gathering also served to highlight the importance of collaboration among African nations in addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual interests, particularly in the areas of peace, security, and sustainable development.

This diplomatic event further reinforced Somalia's foreign policy objectives and showcased the country's dedication to building deeper partnerships within the African Union.

The Iftar dinner symbolized the growing cooperation between Somalia and the African Union, reinforcing the importance of such exchanges in achieving long-term peace and prosperity for the continent.