Mauritius: Agro-Industry Junior Minister David Visits Barkly Experiment Station

21 March 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries, Mr Fabrice David visited, today, the Barkly Experiment Station at Beau-Bassin. The aim of visit was to assess the station's ongoing activities in seed production and plant propagation.

Junior minister David, who was leading a delegation from the parent Ministry, took note that the station will celebrate its centenary next year, acknowledged the long-standing contribution to agriculture of the Barkly Station and pledged to allocate a special budget for the occasion in the upcoming fiscal plan.

In the same vein, whilst recognizing the station's vital role in food security, Mr David vowed support in terms of manpower, funding and machinery to improve the National agricultural resilience against threats such as climate change, natural disasters, and global conflicts. His visit underscored Government's commitment to strengthening the Agro-industrial sector and ensuring sustainable food production for the nation.

During the visit the delegation toured, the Field section, the Seed Processing Unit as well as the Plant propagation and Nursery Unit.

