Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Up in Arms With the City Council Over Multi-Taxation

HARARE residents face yet another blow to their strained budgets as the City of Harare rolls out three new levies targeting water infrastructure, street lighting, and ambulance services.

The move has sparked outrage among civic groups, who accuse the local authority of financial mismanagement and unfairly taxing citizens already burdened by one of the highest tax regimes in the region.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) and the Zimbabwe Taxpayers' Platform (ZITAP) have slammed the levies, pointing to the council's history of failing to account for public funds properly.

In a joint statement, the two organisations raised concerns over reports of inflated executive salaries within the council, alongside the handing over of key revenue streams to private entities and parastatals.

"These new charges come amid revelations of fiscal abuse, where the City has been paying its top officials exorbitant salaries while surrendering critical revenue sources to private players," said CHRA and ZITAP.

CHRA and ZITAP argue that the levies amount to double taxation, as the City already collects enough revenue to fund these services if managed properly.

They warned that water revenue lacks transparency, leaving it vulnerable to misuse.

The groups also highlighted the government's failure to disburse constitutionally mandated devolution funds.

Despite Section 301(3) of the Constitution requiring fair allocation of national revenue to local authorities, Harare had received just 1.91 percent of its total devolution share by November 2024--a meagre ZIG 1.218 million.

"Instead of pressuring the central government to release funds, the City is shifting the burden onto residents already struggling to make ends meet," read the statement.

As frustration grows, Harare residents are demanding not just an end to the new charges, but also greater transparency, accountability, and financial fairness from both council and government.

Harare residents are miffed by the City Council's prioritisation of perks for senior officials, neglecting its core mandate.

"This approach forces the financial burden onto residents who are already struggling, instead of holding the central government accountable for its failure to release the necessary funds for capital projects and infrastructure," read the statement.