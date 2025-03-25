Kenya: Govt Tightens Compliance On EU Flower Export Rules

Nairobi — The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has declared a zero-tolerance policy on False Codling Moth (FCM), vowing full compliance with stringent European Union (EU) regulations to protect Kenya's multi-billion-shilling flower export industry.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government has adopted the Systems Approach, an EU-approved regulatory method, to eliminate FCM from Kenyan flower exports. The ministry has submitted its FCM Systems Approach Protocol to the EU, along with supporting evidence from production sites.

Additionally, 134 flower farms have been approved, each assigned a unique traceability code to ensure adherence to EU standards. The ministry has also trained 849 industry personnel and 475 agro-attendants in pest management.

To bolster compliance, the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) has registered specialized pest control products targeting FCM.

"We want to assure the EU that Kenya is fully committed to compliance. With the measures in place, we will ensure no FCM is ever detected in our flowers again," a ministry official stated.

The urgency follows the enactment of EU Regulation 2004/2024, introducing stricter requirements for fresh-cut rose exports. Set to take effect on April 26, 2025, the new rules could disrupt Kenya's exports if compliance is not achieved.

Kenya's flower industry, a key economic pillar, accounted for 53% of total horticultural export earnings in 2024, with 102,475.8 tonnes of flowers valued at Sh72.1 billion sent to global markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, failure to meet EU regulations led to 95 shipment rejections and 48 interceptions last year, resulting in losses estimated at €1.05 million.

The EU first imposed FCM regulations in 2017 due to concerns over the pest's impact on European agriculture.

A 2023 European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) study identified fresh-cut roses as a potential pathway for its introduction, prompting stricter import controls.

Kenyan agencies, including KEPHIS, KALRO, PCPB, and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), have ramped up compliance efforts to prevent export bans.

With weeks left before the new EU rules take effect, Kenya's ability to meet these stringent phytosanitary requirements will determine whether it retains its position as a leading global flower exporter or faces severe trade restrictions from its biggest market.