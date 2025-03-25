South Sudan and Chad Condemn War Threats Launched By a Sudanese General

Khartoum — Tensions are growing between South Sudan and Chad, on the one hand, and the Sudanese government of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the other. The dispute erupted following statements by General Yasir Al-Atta, deputy commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, who, in an interview with Al Jazeera on March 23, 2025, stated that the airports of N'Djamena and Amdjarass, in Chad, are legitimate targets for Sudanese forces. Khartoum suspects that the United Arab Emirates is using these airports to supply the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary group opposed to the national army (see Fides 23/10/2024).

In his statements, Al-Atta also issued threats against South Sudan, prompting an immediate reaction from both neighboring countries.

Chad and South Sudan reacted strongly to the Sudanese general's remarks. "The statements made on March 23, 2025, in which General Al-Atta declared the readiness of the Sudanese government and its armed forces to confront what he describes as 'traitors' within the Republic of South Sudan, are not only reckless and provocative, but also a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and international law," reads a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Juba. "The Government of the Republic of South Sudan remains firmly committed to regional peace and stability and has consistently supported dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes," the statement continues.

The South Sudanese government has also reiterated its call for an immediate end to the devastating conflict in Sudan, which continues to force thousands of Sudanese citizens to flee beyond its borders in search of safety. "We urge the leaders of the Republic of Sudan to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful relations and to ensure that public statements by their officials reflect respect for international norms and the sovereignty of all nations," the statement added. For its part, the Chadian government has responded with an even stronger condemnation. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, N'Djamena strongly rejected the Sudanese general's remarks, warning that they "could be interpreted as a declaration of war if put into practice." "Such statements could lead to a dangerous escalation for the entire region," the statement said.

The Chadian government has been clear in its warning: "Chad reserves the legitimate right to respond firmly to any attempt at aggression against our country, regardless of its origin. If even a single square meter of our territory were threatened, Chad would respond in accordance with the principles of international law." Despite the gravity of the situation, Chad reiterated its commitment to peace in Sudan, recalling that "the conflict in Sudan is an internal matter, the sole responsibility of the parties to the conflict." Furthermore, it underscored its humanitarian role in the region: "Chad, faithful to its traditions of hospitality and solidarity, has welcomed and continues to welcome hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees, which represents a considerable burden for our country and demonstrates our commitment to peace, solidarity, and regional stability," the statement concludes.