Kenya: KQ Bounces Back With Sh5.4bn Net Profit in 2024

25 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) posted a Sh5.4 billion profit after tax for the full year ending December last year, an improvement from a loss of Sh22.6 billion reported during a similar period in 2023.

The national carrier attributed improved profit to an increase in operating profit, which surged by 58 percent.

Likewise, the airline also boosted its available seat kilometers (ASKs) offered by 10 percent, with passenger numbers growing by 4 percent to 5.23 million.

The carrier's MD and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, added that the airline is still focused on attracting a strategic investor to ensure long-term sustainability.

"Despite the ongoing global challenges faced by the aviation industry, such as shortages of aircraft, engines, and spare parts, our turnaround strategy is yielding positive results," Kilavuka said.

"We are dedicated to completing our capital restructuring plan to reduce financial leverage, enhance liquidity, and remain an attractive investment for strategic investors."

To grow revenue, KQ plans to optimize its network, investing in fleet expansion, modernizing cabin interiors, and diversifying business segments.

