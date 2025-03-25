Uganda: Julius Kyazze Embarks On a New Media Chapter With NRG

Kampala — AfriDigital, the parent company of NRG Uganda, has announced that Julius Kyazze, one of the continent's leading figures in entertainment and creative business, has officially embarked on a new chapter in his business career, entering the world of youth-driven broadcast media through a strategic role with NRG Uganda.

This new journey sees Julius Kyazze take on a board position and lead strategy for the group, bringing his unique perspective and entrepreneurial drive to a platform that's redefining what radio and content mean for Africa's next generation. He will focus on brand development, programming direction, and continental growth as AfriDigital/NRG Uganda strengthens its position in the regional market and beyond.

Widely respected for building creative powerhouses like Swangz Avenue, Buzz Group Africa, and the Nairobi based The Quollective, Julius remains at the helm of these businesses, continuing to lead their operations and expansion across the continent. This venture into media, experts say, is a natural evolution, complementing his broader vision of building African-led platforms that connect deeply with culture, creativity, and commerce.

"This isn't a shift--it's a scale-up," Julius said. "AfriDigital/NRG represents the kind of bold, unapologetic energy that speaks to today's African youth, and I'm thrilled to help shape its future as we push into new markets."

"Julius brings a unique mix of vision, execution, and deep cultural insight that aligns perfectly with where we're taking NRG. We're excited to build the future of African media together," said Alykhan Hudani, Founder and chairman

Experts say with this union, AfriDigital is signaling its intent to build a strong network of new-age media brands across Africa--starting with solidifying NRG Uganda's leadership and preparing for regional expansion.