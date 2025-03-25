Kenya: Civil Society Says Court Decision Blocking GM Crops 'A Pivotal Moment', Calls for Protection of Farmers' Rights and Food Sovereignty

press release

NAIROBI — Greenpeace Africa, Kenya Peasants League, and BIBA Kenya have praised the recent landmark decision by the Court of Appeal temporarily halting the importation of genetically modified (GM) crops into Kenya. Speaking at a joint press conference held at Chester House. The ruling sets an important precedent as we approach a potentially game-changing seed litigation case that will define the future of farmer-managed seed systems across Kenya and potentially Africa.

Elizabeth Atieno, Greenpeace Africa's Food Sovereignty Campaign Lead, said;

"This court ruling is a triumph for Kenyan farmers and consumers alike. The temporary halt on GMO imports provides us with a critical opportunity to reassess our agricultural policies and promote solutions that truly serve our farmers and protect our biodiversity. Agroecological practices have proven their effectiveness in ensuring food security while preserving our environmental heritage. We must now focus our collective efforts to ensure the upcoming seed litigation in May cements strong legal protections for farmer-managed seed systems.."

Ann Maina of the Biodiversity and Biosafety Association (BIBA Kenya) emphasised the risk corporate seed monopolies pose.

"The struggle for seed sovereignty is a battle against corporate control over our livelihoods and food systems. We celebrate the decision not only as a victory for farmers but also as a reaffirmation of our rights to save and exchange seeds without interference. Farmers must control their seeds - the essential foundation of our food supply. Our farmer-managed seed systems have sustained communities for generations. We cannot allow corporate interests to monopolise our seed heritage and compromise our food sovereignty."

Cidi Otieno from the Kenya Peasants League, added;

"The upcoming seed litigation case in May will be crucial in determining the future of Kenya's food systems. We're fighting not just against GMOs, but for the protection of our indigenous seed varieties, farmers' rights to save and exchange seeds, and the preservation of our agricultural biodiversity. This is about securing food sovereignty for generations to come."

Asker Akinyi, a Farmer, said:

"We are the custodians of seeds and food systems. If these laws criminalise our right to save and exchange seeds, we will be forced into permanent dependency on multinational corporations. Farmer-managed seed systems are climate-resilient, cost-effective, and culturally significant. These laws must recognise and protect them."

The conference underscored agroecology as a practical and farmer-centered alternative to GMOs. Advocates highlighted agroecology's role in promoting biodiversity, restoring soil health, and enhancing climate resilience while upholding farmers' rights to seed sovereignty.

Stakeholders called for unified action from farmers, civil society, and policymakers through active engagement ahead of the May litigation, underscoring the potential for the court to set a regional precedent, positively affecting food sovereignty policies across Africa.

