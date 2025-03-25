Kenya: Four Ethiopians Killed, Three Wounded in Renewed Violence Along Ethiopia-Kenya Border in Dasenech District

Addis Abeba — Four Ethiopians were killed and three others wounded in an armed confrontation in Kukruk Kebele, Dasenech District, South Omo Zone, along the Ethiopia-Kenya border, in what residents and local officials described as an attack by "armed militants from Kenya's Turkana County" on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

A resident of the area, who requested anonymity, told Addis Standard that 11 Ethiopian youth from Dasenech District had gone to Kukruk for reconnaissance when they encountered the armed group.

"There were 11 youths from our area. The other side outnumbered them, and when the fighting began, they opened fire, killing four of our people," he said, adding that one elder from Turkana was also killed.

Mesay Leben, the chief government representative of Dasenech District, confirmed the casualties and said three wounded individuals were receiving treatment at Omorate Health Center.

He further stated that on the following day, Sunday, March 23, 2025, armed individuals from Turkana launched another attack in Goro Kebele, attempting to steal hundreds of cattle. "The local community resisted, fought back, and managed to recover the livestock," he said, adding that one Turkana individual was killed in the confrontation.

The incident follows ongoing violence in Dasenech District, South Omo Zone, along the Ethiopia-Kenya border. Addis Standard previously reported that on February 23, 2025, at least 13 people were killed and two others seriously wounded in attacks in Siyes and Sirmeret Kebeles, which residents attributed to "armed militants from Kenya's Turkana County."

A resident said the attackers looted six boats, 130 fishing nets, and up to 500,000 dried fish, adding that intensified violence had displaced thousands from multiple kebeles, including Kukruk. He alleged that armed groups were seen using military vehicles, accusing "Kenyan security forces" of involvement in the conflicts.