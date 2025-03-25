Somalia: Somali President Returns to Frontlines After Meetings With New African Union Chair

MOGADISHU — President Hassan Sheikh of Somalia returned today to areas where operations against Al-Shabaab are ongoing, following meetings in the capital with the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mohamed Ali Yusuf.

In a speech in Raaga Ceelle, located in the Middle Shabelle region, President Mohamud addressed hundreds of local elders from the Macawisley community. He praised their commitment to overcoming the terrorist threat and assured them of continued government support in the fight against extremism.

The president then traveled to the town of Cadale in the same region, where he will continue to oversee military operations and strategic efforts aimed at combating terrorist groups that have been destabilizing the country.