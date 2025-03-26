Southern Africa: SADC Conducts Training On the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Peace Support Operations for Malawi Military, Corrections, Police Officers and Civilian Personnel

25 March 2025
Southern African Development Community (Gaborone)
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat in liaison with the Malawi Defense Forces conducted a 5-day training on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) in Peace Support Operations (PSOs). Recognising the complexity in which PSOs are conducted, the training was conducted from 10-14 March 2025 in Lilongwe, Malawi and was attended by representatives from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Police Service, and the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare.

The overall objective of the training was to strengthen pre-deployment capacity of military, police and correctional service including civilian personnel to prevent and effectively respond to SEA by:

  1. unpacking the definitions of SEA and the implications and consequences for PSOs;
  2. identifying preventative measures and actions to reduce the risk of SEA within operations,
  3. discussing procedures for reporting SEA while ensuring victim support and confidentiality; and
  4. discussing the role of military, corrections, police and civilians to prevent SEA and protect citizens in line with international standards and human rights principles.

The training was officially opened by Brigadier General George Warwick Phiri, Chief of Military Operations of the Malawi Defence Force. He highlighted in his opening remarks that SEA constitutes a serious misconduct, and if such an offence is committed, the consequences are dire and catastrophic. He emphasised the March 2016 United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2272 (2016) which focuses primarily on security institutions serving in peacekeeping missions and the responsibility of troop and police contributing countries (TCCs and PCCs) to investigate allegations of SEA and hold personnel accountable. SEA is a felony, and peacekeepers need to desist from it, thus the importance of the training.

On her part, Senior Officer - Public Security at the SADC Secretariat, Ms. Kealeboga Moruti highlighted that the military, police and corrections including the civilian component play critical roles in preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse in peace support operations and that their responsibilities are multifaceted and require coordination to ensure the protection of vulnerable populations and the maintenance of the integrity of the mission. She indicated that preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse is not just a policy requirement, but a moral imperative that underscores commitment to human rights and the dignity of all individuals.

The training encouraged participants to uphold the highest standards of conduct against sexual exploitation and abuse, in line with United Nations (UN) and other international and continental instruments, as it is not just a duty, but a commitment to those served and that conduct should reflect respect, dignity, and care for every individual.

Support for the intervention was made possible through the joint SADC-EU programme titled: Enhancing the Capability and Effectiveness of SADC's Peace and Security Architecture (ECESPA).

