Africa: Africom and Norwegian Military Leaders Strengthen Maritime Security Cooperation in Africa

Stuttgart, Germany — A delegation from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) concluded a series of meetings with Norwegian military and civilian officials in Oslo, March 18-20, addressing maritime challenges that threaten international security interests and stability in Africa.

A delegation from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) concluded a series of meetings with Norwegian military and civilian officials in Oslo, March 18-20, addressing maritime challenges that threaten international security interests and stability in Africa.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, AFRICOM's Deputy Commander, and U.S. Ambassador Robert Scott, AFRICOM's Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, engaged in discussions with Maj. Gen. Gjert Lage Dyndal, Deputy Commander of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, and Maj. Gen. Joar Eidheim, Commander of Norwegian Special Operations Command. The delegation was also hosted by Norway's Ministries of Defence and Trade,

Industry and Fisheries, as well as the Norwegian Shipowners' Association. "Our discussions with Norwegian leaders and industry experts reinforced the critical need for collaborative maritime security efforts in Africa," said Brennan. "By working together with African partner forces to bolster their capacity, improve information sharing, and develop coordinated security strategies, we can effectively counter threats, ensure freedom of navigation, and foster mutual security interests in the region.

"This visit underscores the important, longstanding relationship between our two nations' militaries and sets the stage for new areas of cooperation with Norway in the future."

Meetings focused on shared security priorities and strengthening joint efforts to counter maritime and violent extremist threats in Africa. Topics included:

enhancing African partner capacity so nations can act as regional security leaders,

improving information sharing and coordination to better identify, track and hold accountable, vessels engaged in criminal activities, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,

developing coordinated strategies to successfully counter violent extremists, and

contingency planning and challenges faced by commercial ships operating near Africa.

"Combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is not just about protecting marine resources, it's also about safeguarding economic prosperity and stability for African nations and the international community," said Scott. "Our partnership with Norway is critical in strengthening maritime governance and empowering African partners to effectively manage their own waters."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Arms and Armies Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This visit underscores the enduring partnership between the United States' and Norway's militaries and highlights a shared commitment to a free and rules-based maritime order, ensuring secure sea lines of communication and safeguarding freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

U.S. Africa Command is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, with an area of responsibility covering 53 African nations, encompassing vast natural resources, a land mass three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside African and international partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.