Kenya: Maize Shortage Sparks Food Crisis As Prices Soar

25 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The cost of living in Kenya is escalating as maize prices surge by 45%, hitting Sh4,800 per bag since January, with projections reaching Sh5,500 by April.

The spike threatens food security, with ugali, the nation's staple, becoming increasingly unaffordable.

The Poultry Breeders Association of Kenya (PBAK) and the Association of Kenya Feed Manufacturers (AKAFEMA) warn that the crisis is also crippling the animal feed sector, driving up chicken, egg, and dairy prices.

Industry Leaders Sound the Alarm

AKAFEMA Chairman Joseph Karuri attributes the shortage to adverse weather, poor harvests, and disrupted regional supply chains.

"If this trend continues, ugali will become unaffordable for many Kenyans," Karuri cautioned.

"The impact extends beyond households--livestock farmers are struggling with soaring feed costs, pushing meat and poultry prices even higher."

Urgent Call for Government Intervention

PBAK and AKAFEMA are urging the government, particularly Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe, to waive import duties on maize to stabilize prices and ensure supply.

"Waiving taxes on imported maize is critical to preventing a full-blown food crisis," Karuri emphasized. "It will ease pressure on household budgets and safeguard the livestock sector."

The associations are calling for immediate government action, warning that failure to intervene risks worsening food insecurity, economic strain, and increased hardship for millions of Kenyans.

