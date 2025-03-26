Congo-Kinshasa: Five Former African Countries' Heads of State Appointed to Facilitate DRC Peace Process

The Joint Summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) reported significant progress in efforts to restore peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In order to address the ongoing security crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the 2nd Joint EAC-SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government has appointed a high-profile Panel of Facilitators.

The panel, announced on March 24, 2025, comprises five distinguished former African leaders tasked with spearheading efforts to restore peace and stability in the troubled region.

The appointed facilitators comprises Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of South Africa, Catherine Samba Panza, former President of the Central African Republic and Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia.

The selection of the panel points to a commitment to gender, regional, and linguistic inclusivity, ensuring diverse representation to address the complex challenges in the eastern DRC. The facilitators bring decades of political and diplomatic experience, with a proven track record in conflict resolution and regional cooperation.

Monday's ummit, co-chaired by Kenyan President William Ruto (EAC Chairperson) and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (SADC Chairperson), emphasized the urgency of implementing a comprehensive roadmap for peace.

The roadmap, developed during a prior ministerial meeting in Harare, outlines immediate, medium-, and long-term measures to achieve sustainable security in the region.

Its panel's mandate includes engaging with stakeholders, coordinating with regional and international bodies such as the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), and overseeing the implementation of the agreed-upon peace initiatives.

A joint briefing involving SADC, EAC, and AU representatives is scheduled within the next seven days to align strategies.

The eastern DRC has long been plagued by armed conflict, with numerous rebel groups exacerbating instability.

The appointment of this esteemed panel shows a renewed regional commitment to resolving the crisis through dialogue and collaborative action.

Observers hope that the facilitators' neutrality and expertise will pave the way for lasting peace in one of Africa's most volatile regions.

This meeting was critical in addressing the escalating security challenges in the eastern DRC, and the participants discussed their recent progress toward a solution, it was indicated.