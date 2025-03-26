Kenya: Year-Old Child Among 3 Diarrhea-Related Deaths Amid Cholera Fears in Nyando

25 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Three people have died in a suspected cholera outbreak in Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County, prompting an investigation by health authorities.

Samuel Orage, the Assistant Chief of Kobongo, confirmed that the deaths occurred within a week, raising concerns over the spread of the acute diarrheal infection. Among the deceased is a one-year-old child.

"The first death was reported last week, while two others occurred this week," Orage said, adding that family members of the victims reported symptoms consistent with cholera.

The victims are set to be buried tomorrow under strict public health guidelines to curb potential transmission.

"We will ensure there is no feasting or gatherings during the burials," Orage stated.

Kisumu County Executive for Health, Dr. Gregory Ganda, confirmed an outbreak of acute diarrhea in the area but said health officials are awaiting test results to confirm cholera.

"We are on high alert, but confirmation will depend on laboratory test results," he said.

Authorities have urged residents to observe hygiene measures as investigations continue

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.