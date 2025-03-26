Namibia: Speaker Calls On Parliament to Put People First

25 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Newly appointed speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has called on the country's eighth parliament to prioritise the interests of Namibians above political or personal gain.

Speaking at the induction and orientation seminar for members of the eighth parliament in the capital yesterday, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said members, as representatives of different political parties, may differ as competitors, but should collectively represent the interests of all Namibians.

"As representatives of political parties, we will of course differ, and as competitors, that competition will play out on the floor sometimes, but that should not become the order of the day.

"At the end of the day, we are collectively representatives of all Namibians and their interests must take precedence over our political parties' interests and whatever personal differences we may have as individuals," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the start of the eighth parliamentary term coincides with the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

As such, the new parliament is required to address critical matters such as the approval of the budget for the upcoming year, which must be passed in time to ensure public institutions are equipped with the necessary resources to discharge their functions and deliver services to Namibians.

"As a new parliament, we will also need to deal with a number of other important national issues that are very pressing.

"We, therefore, have to hit the ground running to be able to meet the expectations of our people, our electorate - both in terms of our timelines for dealing with important national issues and the effectiveness with which we do so."

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the eighth parliament also coincides with the final five years leading to 2030, by which time Namibia envisions a transformed society.

"We now have to build on our successes and learn from our experiences to make further progress. While the challenges we face are significant, they are not insurmountable.

"With unity of purpose that is now across political parties, with resilience and innovation, we can achieve much more than we have been able to," the speaker added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.