Uganda: Mahyoro Residents Demand Govt Health Facility to Improve Maternal Care

Residents of Kitonzi Parish in Mahyoro Sub County, Kitagwenda District, are calling for a government health facility to provide essential medical and antenatal services.

With a population of approximately 41,593, Mahyoro Sub County lacks both a Health Centre III and a Health Centre II, forcing residents--especially pregnant women--to travel long distances for healthcare.

The nearest facility, Mahyoro Health Centre III, is located 6 kilometers away in Mahyoro Town Council. Many expectant mothers, unable to afford motorcycle (bodaboda) transport, are left with no option but to walk.

"To seek medical services, we have to wake up as early as 6 AM to reach the health center before it gets too crowded," one expectant mother told The Nile Post. "But even after making the long journey, sometimes we return home without being attended to."

Mahyoro Sub County Chairperson Juma Kaheru acknowledged the challenge, warning that the lack of a nearby health facility puts expectant mothers at serious risk.

"Some women who cannot afford transportation end up giving birth at home, which endangers both their lives and those of their babies," he said.

Dr. Irene Kahimakazi, the Acting Kitagwenda District Health Officer (DHO), confirmed that local authorities have written multiple letters requesting intervention but have yet to receive a response.

"We understand the burden this places on residents," Dr. Kahimakazi said. "We urge them to continue using the available facility as we wait for government action."

Uganda's health policy mandates that every sub-county and town council should have a Health Centre III, offering outpatient services, maternity care, and laboratory testing.

The absence of such a facility in Mahyoro Sub County not only raises healthcare costs but also increases the risk of maternal and child mortality.

Residents are now urging the government to fulfill its mandate by establishing a health facility in Kitonzi Parish to improve access to life-saving medical services.