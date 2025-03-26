Uganda: Refugee Crisis Worsens As 6,000 Flee to Kisoro in One Month

Guerchom Ndebo/UNHCR
A mother walks through the Bushagara displacement site with four of her children
25 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Kisoro District has witnessed a sharp rise in refugee arrivals, with over 6,000 Congolese crossing into Uganda since the beginning of this month.

The influx follows escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), forcing thousands to seek safety, food, and shelter.

Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Badru Ssebyalla confirmed that the number of arrivals continues to grow daily, putting immense pressure on available facilities.

"Nyakabande Transit Centre is severely overcrowded. As authorities, we are conducting daily transfers to other centers to accommodate new arrivals," Ssebyalla said.

He, however, cautioned residents in sub-counties and town councils near the border against offering accommodation to refugees, warning that some individuals could be fighters escaping conflict, potential carriers of diseases, or seeking to destabilize peace and security in Uganda, particularly in Kisoro.

"I urge local leaders to collaborate with security personnel in monitoring individuals entering the country through unauthorized border crossings. All entrants must pass through designated checkpoints for proper screening," he added.

