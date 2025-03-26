South Africa: New Witness Expected in Joshlin Smith Kidnapping Trial - South African News Briefs - March 26, 2025

New Witness Expected in Joshlin Smith Kidnapping Trial

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial may resume with a new witness after key state witness Lourentia Lombaard fell ill during her testimony at the Western Cape High Court, reports IOL. Lombaard, initially arrested alongside the accused - Joshlin's mother, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn - turned state witness, alleging Kelly sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000. She detailed her friendship with Kelly and tensions over suspected infidelity with Appollis. Judge Nathan Erasmus expressed skepticism over inconsistencies in her testimony before adjourning the case, which may resume with new witnesses. Joshlin disappeared in February 2024 while under the care of Kelly's boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, with Kelly, Appollis, and Van Rhyn facing kidnapping and trafficking charges.

Armyworm Outbreak Hits Free State

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs has confirmed an outbreak of African Armyworms in the Free State, with 31 cases reported in the Letsemeng Local Municipality, including Jacobsdal, Luckhoff, and Koffiefontein, reports SABC News. The pests, which swarm over grass, pastures, and young maize or sorghum crops, appear to spread toward Boshof, though the cause remains unknown. Livestock owners are urged to remove animals from affected pastures immediately and report sightings to the State Veterinarian or local Animal Health Technician.

Ramaphosa Promises to Hire More Nurses, Doctors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to prioritize hiring more nurses and doctors despite South Africa's financial constraints, acknowledging the severe staffing shortages in healthcare facilities, reports EWN. Speaking at the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) congress in Boksburg, he assured that budget cuts to the health sector would be reversed, with increased funding allocated to employ more medical professionals, including unemployed doctors. Ramaphosa said that nurses will play a pivotal role in the success of the National Health Insurance (NHI), serving as the frontline in improving healthcare delivery.

