Ethiopia: Stakeholders Urged to Coordinate Efforts in Response to EU Deforestation Regulation

Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration has urged stakeholders to coordinate efforts in response to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which poses significant challenges to Ethiopia's critical exports.

The EUDR, a landmark legislative initiative designed to curb the Union's contribution to global deforestation and forest degradation, mandates that specific commodities entering the EU market must be "deforestation-free."

This means they must be produced on land that has not undergone deforestation after December 31, 2020.

The regulation, covering commodities like cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy, and wood, mandates transparent and sustainable sourcing methods.

The ministry stressed that Ethiopia's ability to adapt and coordinate will be crucial for maintaining its position in the European market and solidifying its reputation as a responsible global trading partner.

Speaking at the high-level meeting held today, Trade and Regional Integration State Minister Endalkachew Mekonnen stressed the need for precise traceability and geolocation data for Ethiopian agricultural products destined for European markets.

In the effort of Ethiopia to address EUDR, he pointed out the strategic advantage of Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative that could position the nation as a compliant and responsible trading partner.

Stressing the need for robust documentation and verification, Endalkachew said the Green Legacy initiative can serve as a powerful testament to the country's dedication to environmental stewardship, potentially granting the nation a competitive edge in the European market.

The state minister revealed Ethiopia's preparations, including the use of renewable energy, centralized industrial parks, and modern sewage disposal systems as demonstrations of a proactive approach to sustainable industrial infrastructure.

He further emphasized the need for collaborative efforts from business persons, producers, and all actors in the value chaining as government initiatives alone are insufficient.

"We must coordinate our efforts across all sectors to ensure compliance and safeguard our access to the European market," the state minister underscored.

Quality Infrastructure Project Coordinator at the ministry, Girma Mamo, noted that Ethiopian coffee, which accounts for up to 35 percent of exports to the European market, is included in the EUDR.

He therfore warned that failure to comply could lead to a reduction of up to 1 percent in Ethiopia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Girma suggested utilizing international efforts to improve land use and promote Ethiopian products in the global market.