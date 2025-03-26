Ethiopia Launches Human Trafficking Hotline

Addis Ababa, 25, 2025 (ENA)-- The first national anti-trafficking hotline was launched in Ethiopia today.

The hotline initiated by the International Organization for Migration was supported financially by the US Department of State and the European Union, alongside several government entities like Ethio telecom, it was learned.

During the launching ceremony, IOM Ethiopia Chief of Mission Abibatou Wane Fall said individuals will be connected to trained professionals who can provide confidential assistance, connect them to shelters, legal aid, and medical care, and ensure that their cases are handled with the urgency and sensitivity they deserve by dialing 8797.

The hotline will also serve in Amharic, Afan Oromo,Tigrigna and English; and address corrupt practices that aid trafficking, marking a significant advancement in Ethiopia's fight against this issue.

The chief added that those affected require comprehensive support, starting with timely identification and referral to specialized services, and this national hotline will help prevent trafficking and risky migration, protect victims, and support prosecution efforts.

According to her, the hotline is a significant step the Ethiopian government has created to fight human trafficking.

It aims to assist victims and help authorities dismantle trafficking networks. The hotline serves as a lifeline for victims, hope for survivors, and a vital tool in combating human trafficking, offering safety and support, Wane Fall elaborated.

"Human trafficking is a global crisis, and Ethiopia is not immune. Each day, people are tricked, coerced, or forced into exploitative labor, prostitution, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, forced criminality, and debt bondage --- stripped of their fundamental human rights."

This effort is part of broader initiatives by the Ethiopian government, along with international organizations and civil society, to strengthen anti-trafficking strategies, the chief revealed.

Key aspects include training for officials on victim protection, improving legal actions against traffickers, raising awareness about trafficking dangers, and collaborating with groups like IOM.

Justice State Minister Belayhun Yirga said on his part that the government is consistently working to develop a comprehensive policy, legal and institutional framework while enhancing coordination mechanisms to promote and strengthen regular migration, and to prevent and control irregular migration.

The government, he added, is implementing large-scale economic and social programs with a specific focus on the primary push factors of migration; and several activities are being conducted to expand domestic employment opportunities, strengthen foreign employment, enhance community awareness, improve border management, and bolster law enforcement capacity.

The state minister pointed out that the hotline seeks to enhance law enforcement efficacy by supplying victims, vulnerable individuals, and the broader community with information regarding human trafficking and smuggling.

Finally, Belayhun encouraged the public to make use of the hotline to report any suspected incidents, stressing that collective action is vital in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.