Rwandan Youth Demand Global Action Against Genocide Deniers

Over 1,000 young people from Nyarugenge, Kicukiro, Gasabo, Bugesera, Kamonyi, and Muhanga districts gathered in Kigali on March 25, calling for the arrest of individuals who deny the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi or spread genocide ideology on social media platforms abroad.

The gathering was part of the "Rubyiruko Menya Amateka Yawe" (Youth, Know Your History) campaign, a joint initiative by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and the Ministry of Youth and Arts (MoYA). The campaign aims to educate young Rwandans about their country's history, particularly the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and equip them with factual knowledge to counter genocide denial and distortion.

A call for stronger laws against genocide denial

Rwandan youth are urging foreign governments to enact and enforce laws that criminalize the denial and minimization of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, similar to existing laws against Holocaust denial.

"Punishing those who deny or trivialize the Genocide against the Tutsi should be enforced in countries where they reside," said Celestin Kamugisha, one of the youth leaders at the event. "The Rwandan government should continue working with foreign nations to ensure such laws are implemented."

Bonaventure Niringiyimana, another youth representative, highlighted the growing issue of genocide denial on social media, stressing the need for global action.

Despite a 2014 UN resolution urging countries to criminalize genocide denial, only a few have enacted such laws, and enforcement remains weak. The minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Dr Jean-Damascène Bizimana cited Belgium as a key offender, accusing it of funding organizations that promote genocide denial, such as CLIIR (led by Joseph Matata) and JAMBO ASBL, which includes children and grandchildren of genocide perpetrators.

Jambo ASBL was founded by nostalgic supporters of PARMEHUTU, including Shingiro Mbonyumutwa and Ruhumuza Mbonyumutwa, children of genocide convict Shingiro Mbonyumutwa who was the Director of Cabinet for the genocidal Prime Minister Jean Kambanda, and the children of Genocide perpetrators convicted by the ICTR, such as Placide Kayumba, son of Dominique Ntawukuriryayo (sentenced to 25 years in prison), and Laure Uwase, daughter of Anastase Nkundukozera (sentenced to life imprisonment by Gacaca courts). Uwase's mother, Agnès Mukarugomwa, owns the venomous Ikondera Libre, a YouTube channel that spreads hatred and genocide denial.

Minister Bizimana detailed how Belgian colonial policies fueled ethnic divisions in Rwanda, ultimately leading to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Belgium exacerbated ethnic divisions between the Hutu and the Tutsi which they created as ethnic groups and they did this through education and labour systems. When King Rudahigwa ordered education for all without ethnic discrimination and also strived for national independence, Belgium opposed him. They continued to influence Rwanda even after independence, supporting regimes that committed the Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

Youth urged to sustain Rwanda's achievements

Minister Bizimana called on young people to protect Rwanda's progress by fighting genocide ideology and denial.

"Under President Kagame's leadership, the Ndi Umunyarwanda program promotes national identity, trust, and unity. This is why we have inclusive education and development programs benefiting all Rwandans," he said.

He also warned that genocide ideology is resurfacing in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making it even more critical for youth to take a stand.

Youth demand more education on Genocide history

Jean De Dieu Mazimpaka proposed creating platforms for students to write books on genocide history, colonization, and strategies to counter denial.

Innocent Mutabaruka, a youth leader in Bugesera District, emphasized that young people have embraced key values such as patriotism, anti-corruption, and the fight against genocide ideology.

Fred Maniragaba, a representative from Nyarugenge District, urged the youth to follow the values of the RPA Inkotanyi, who stopped the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Emmanuel Bavugamenshi raised concerns about genocide ideology being perpetuated by some parents and deniers, which hinders unity and reconciliation.

"If youth do not take the lead in fighting genocide denial, Rwanda's achievements could be at risk. We must educate others to ensure genocide never happens again," he stated.

Youth also called for history to be taught across all academic disciplines up to the university level to deepen understanding and prevent genocide denial.

With 65.3% of Rwandans under 30 years old, according to the 2022 census by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the majority of the country's population was born after the Genocide. This generation has the responsibility of preserving historical memory, making it essential for them to understand the facts and recognize the dangers of genocide ideology.

The "Rubyiruko Menya Amateka Yawe" campaign is a nationwide initiative. This year, it began in Eastern Province, where youth gathered in Nyagatare District, followed by Southern Province (Gisagara District) and Western Province (Karongi District). The campaign then moved to Nyarugenge District, bringing together youth from the City of Kigali, Kamonyi, Muhanga, and Bugesera districts.

The next stop is Burera District, where youth from Northern Province and Nyabihu District will convene at the National Ubutore Development Center (NUDC) in Nkumba at the end of this week (Friday).