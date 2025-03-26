Egypt: Women Reach 50.4% of Leadership Positions in Egypt - Minister

Minister of Environment Dr. Yasmine Fouad, reviewed a report on the efforts and achievements of the Women's Unit at the Ministry of Environment and its two agencies, the Environmental Affairs and Waste Management Organization.

This unit is one of the units established by the Ministry of Environment to promote equal opportunities and raise environmental awareness among women, in addition to several other objectives. The unit works on two main axes: taking gender into account in the administrative work system at the Environmental Affairs and Waste Management Organization agencies, and incorporating gender equality as a key principle to ensure environmental sustainability in all environmental policies and plans.

The latest statistics, conducted in February 2025, show that women reached 50.4 percent of leadership positions, which is an ideal percentage compared to the total percentage of women working in the Ministry at all job levels, which is estimated at about 27 percent of the total number of employees in the Ministry and its two departments.

Minister of Environment Dr. Yasmine Fouad explained the role played by the Egyptian state, under the leadership of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in improving the status of Egyptian women and enhancing their participation in economic and social development processes in Egypt.

She also noted that this was also reflected in the inclusion of clear key objectives in the government's work program for the economic, political, and social empowerment of women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Environment Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, emphasized efforts to encourage and activate the role of female leaders in the Ministry of Environment and its two agencies, and to give women a greater role in tasks and activities.

An annual capacity-building plan was also prepared for the Women's Unit's work teams in the regional branches, and implemented through the unit or in cooperation with donors such as UN Women and UNICEF. 179 female trainees from the Ministry were trained from March 2024 to March 2025.

The Ministry of Environment also signed cooperation protocols with several civil society organizations to collaborate on women's positive participation in environmental work, such as the Al-Wefaq Foundation for Environment and Integrated Development in Kafr El-Sheikh and the Green Foundation for Friends of the Environment and Sustainable Development in 10th of Ramadan City.

Egypt Today