Zimbabwe: 2 Suspected Chivayo Lobola Robbers Appear in Court

Two suspected robbers from Chitungwiza, who allegedly participated in robbing businessman Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws of US$74 000 at their Marondera farm, appeared in court yesterday.

Peter Maramba Vhiya (43) and Takudzwa Maisvoreva (24), represented by lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Munyoro, faced two counts of robbery before regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. They were told only the High Court could grant bail.

They were remanded to April 10 to allow for the case of a third suspect to be co-joined with the two..

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on March 18, at around 1 am, the pair, along with accomplices still at large, raided Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera while armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

Upon arrival, they ambushed Petros Mabunhu, a security guard employed by DM Security, assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him repeatedly. They tied his hands and legs with cable ties before forcing him into the farmyard.

There, they encountered another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, disarming him of a shotgun without ammunition. Rusike was similarly bound and marched to the front guardroom, where a third guard, Medic Zhakata, was also attacked and restrained.

The security guards were left under the watch of two armed accomplices while the rest of the gang broke into the main house. Using bolt cutters, they forced entry through the burglar screen and kitchen door, eventually confronting Gerald Muteke in his bedroom.

Fearing for his life, Mr Muteke surrendered US$18 000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and two Samsung smartphones (S23 and S24).

The gang then moved to Vimbai Muteke's bedroom, where they demanded cash and the safe keys.

She handed over US$1 100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35. Inside the main bedroom safe, the robbers took an additional US$55 000.

As the robbers continued their raid, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded with four rounds, advanced toward the house after being alerted of the robbery.

A shootout ensued, with Maruta firing two shots and the suspects firing back three shots.

The gang ultimately fled the scene with a total of US$74 600 in cash and valuables. Police later recovered stolen property worth US$3 800.

The suspects are implicated in a separate robbery on February 25, targeting Cossam Siminya at his residence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Around 3 am, the gang then armed with pistols, sjamboks, iron bars, and a hammer, broke into the home after waking Mr Siminya and his wife, Precious Makore, with the noise of their barking dogs.

Ms Makore, upon investigating, alerted her husband after hearing banging noises at the back door.

While she attempted to seek help from a neighbour, the robbers forced entry and began ransacking the house.

They confronted Panashe Zhuwawo, who was sleeping in a spare bedroom, and stole his cellphone.

Outside, neighbours who came to assist fled after one of the robbers fired two warning shots into the air.

Meanwhile, the gang confronted another resident, Jane Manokore, stealing a 49-inch Samsung television, cash totalling US$700, a cellphone, and other valuables.

The robbers then entered Mr Siminya's bedroom, stealing US$10 000 in cash, an iPhone 14 Pro, a Tecno Spark 8, groceries, and other items.

The suspects also raided a tuck shop on the property, severely assaulting Bosco Chidukudze before stealing a small Samsung cellphone.

The total value of goods stolen in the second robbery was US$13 220 and nothing has been recovered.