Africa Ready to Lead - President. . . Revels Over Kirsty's Emphatic Victory

The election of former Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, to the helm of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is testament that Africa is ready to lead at the highest level, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address at a banquet he hosted for IOC president-elect Coventry at State House in Harare last night, the President said her victory was not only for Zimbabwe, but African people as a whole.

Coventry becomes the 10th president of the IOC and the first woman, as well as the first person from outside Europe and the United States, to lead the world's most powerful sporting body.

"The victory of Honourable Coventry is, thus, not only a source of inspiration and pride for Zimbabwe, but for the SADC region and Africa as a whole.

"With five world records to her name, breaking records is in her nature; she has done it again.

"In the true spirit of Africa tinoti: Makorokoto, Amhlophe and Hongera (as they say in Swahili)," President Mnangagwa said.

He also paid tribute to Coventry's family for mentoring her to become a "national treasure".

"Allow me to also pay tribute and gratitude to Mr Rob and Mrs Lyn Coventry, parents of our "golden girl" as well as to her husband Mr Tyrone Seward.

"We thank you for the mentorship, guidance and support as well as all the sacrifices you made along the way, for Honourable Coventry to realise her career success. Congratulations.

"You are not only our national treasure, but a treasure to all young athletes across Africa and the developing world," President Mnangagwa said.

He challenged parents and guardians to nurture the younger generations to become champions.

"I challenge parents and guardians to nurture, support and encourage our talented young boys and girls as they compete in various sporting disciplines

"The success milestone by Minister Kirsty Coventry signifies the enduring warrior spirit and unflinching resilience embedded in us, as a proud Zimbabwean and African people," said the President.

He added that during Ms Coventry's tenure as Sports Minister, Zimbabwe had become more competitive in various sporting disciplines.

"Since her tenure, the Zimbabwe Senior Netball team, the Gems, qualified for the Netball World Cup on two occasions, the National Soccer Team, the Warriors qualified for AFCON, and the men's Rugby Team scooped the African Championship, among others.

"The Zimbabwe Chevrons and the Lady Chevrons alike, have become more competitive following the improved administration of Cricket.

"We now host both Test and One Day International Games on a more frequent basis, the highlight of which was the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2023.

"The leadership of Honourable Coventry has, therefore, been instrumental to Zimbabwe successfully hosting various regional and international sporting events, further elevating our country's reputation as a favourable global sporting destination," said President Mnangagwa.

He said as a strong advocate of inclusion, good governance and professionalism in sports administration, Ms Coventry had constantly advocated for sports administrators in the country to occupy decision-making posts regionally, continentally and internationally.

"In line with my Government's national development mantra of "leaving no one and no place behind", the Honourable Minister and incoming president we are celebrating today, oversaw the construction of multi-purpose facilities in disadvantaged areas across the country.

"These include Chambuta in Chiredzi; Rafamoyo in Gutu; Mabhikwa in Lupane and Karigamombe in Zvimba, among others," the President said.

"These projects and other strategies spearheaded by my dear Minister have encouraged inclusivity in sports, and ensured that young boys and girls across the country access opportunities to develop and nurture their God-given talents."

In his remarks to introduce the President, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga described the IOC president-elect as a record-breaker whom the country was proud of.

"This is a moment of immense pride for our country," he said.

On her part, former Minister Coventry chronicled how she had a dream to represent Zimbabwe at the Olympics while watching the 1992 Barcelona Olympics at home.

She went on to represent Zimbabwe and win the country's first gold medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

The IOC president-elect expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for giving her an opportunity to serve as the country's Sports Minister.

"I am extremely grateful for that opportunity," she said.

Ms Coventry said although she consequently had to step down as Sports Minister, she will always support the Second Republic as and when needed.