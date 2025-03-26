Zimbabwe: Address Root Cause of DR Congo Conflict - President

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community, President Mnangagwa, has described the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as complex, requiring an inclusive and honest dialogue to resolve.

In his closing address at a joint virtual summit between SADC and the East African Community (EAC) that focused on finding a sustainable resolution to the protracted crisis that has displaced millions and destabilised the Great Lakes region, President Mnangagwa called for concerted efforts to end the conflict.

After the three-hour meeting that ended around 11pm on Monday, the President commended Kenyan President William Ruto, who is the chairman of EAC, and the two regional blocs' secretariats for the work they have done to ensure the implementation of all tasks that needed completion.

"We will continue to count on their expertise for the desired results in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. We all agreed that the conflict is complex and requires us to address its root causes. This can only be achieved through an inclusive and honest dialogue," said President Mnangagwa.

"In today's complex geopolitical environment, it is critically important that we deploy the necessary mechanisms and resources to enhance self-reliance in the spirit of our mantra, 'African solutions to African problems.' None but ourselves have to find solutions to our challenges, with others coming in to complement our own efforts."

He implored leaders from the two regional blocs to move with speed in implementing agreed outcomes.

"The endeavours and joint efforts under our regional economic communities must see the realisation of lasting peace and sustainable development in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We should move with speed in laying the ground for our defence chiefs to engage the relevant authorities on the ground, and facilitate the smooth withdrawal of SAMIDRC (Sadc Mission in the DRC) troops, work for a ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and create conditions for an all-inclusive dialogue under the merged Luanda and Nairobi process," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the merger has to happen as a matter of urgency and called on the international community to expeditiously come together, without delay, and provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

"It is necessary that the pragmatic decisions we have made today be implemented with speed. The people of DRC and the international community are looking up to us, with anticipation. We should not fail them," President Mnangagwa said.

During the summit, the two blocs resolved to appoint five former eminent African leaders as Facilitators in the eastern DRC where there are hostilities pitting Government forces and the M23 armed group.

The facilitators are: former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of Central Africa Republic Catherine-Samba Panza and former President of Ethiopia Sahle Work Zewde.

The two blocs' chairpersons, President Mnangagwa and President Ruto of Kenya, are set to convene a meeting with the five facilitators to map a way forward in the wake of escalating hostilities in the Great Lakes region.