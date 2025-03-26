Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Pipeline Amendment Bill

CABINET has approved the Pipeline Amendment Bill which seeks to provide for the protection of fuel pipelines and the environment thereby guaranteeing consistent fuel supplies.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere while delivering a post Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Pipelines Amendment Bill. The amendment will ensure maximum protection of pipelines by prohibiting all activities within the pipeline reserve. It will also impose stiffer penalties as well as provide for the inspection and maintenance of the pipeline reserve," said Dr Muswere.

The principle of the proposal was tabled in Cabinet in 2021 and yesterday, Cabinet considered the Bill before approving it.

The Bill, among other issues, authorises the Minister to grant authority for the construction and operation of pipelines for the conveyance of goods within Zimbabwe, confer and impose certain rights, and powers to an appropriate person or authority for the construction and operation of such a pipeline.

One of the salient features of the Bill is to amend Section 6(1) to prohibit any excavation or digging within the vicinity of a pipeline.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and Algeria on Co-operation in the field of Science and Technology.

"The objective of the Memorandum is to create a framework for cooperation in Science and Technology between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Algeria, through exchange of experts, capacity building, collaboration in research among other activities. The two countries shall collaborate in areas such as biotechnology, electronics, pharmacology and management of information systems," said Dr Muswere.