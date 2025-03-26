Africa: Angola Expresses Support to South Africa's Presidency At G20

Luanda — Angola expressed its support for South Africa's presidency of the G20 at the United Nation (UN) headquarters in New York on Monday (24) and its commitment to ensuring that the voices and priorities of the Global South, particularly the African continent, are reflected in the Group's discussions and decisions.

According to the Angola permanent representative at the UN, Francisco José da Cruz, Angola is ready to work closely with South Africa, offering its partnership and shared vision for a fairer and more prosperous world.

The Angolan diplomat made these considerations during a briefing at the UN General Assembly, in which the G20's "lead negotiator (Sherpa), Zane Dangor, presented his country's priorities for the presidency of the group.

G20 is the acronym for "Group of Twenty", an international cooperation forum that brings together the countries with the largest economies in the world. It was created in 1999 and aims to promote global economic stability.

According to the Angolan diplomat, the milestone represents a significant moment for South Africa and a historic achievement for the African continent, stressing that the leadership of this country will bring a renewed commitment to inclusion, global cooperation, shared goals and sustainable development.

He stressed that South Africa's leadership reinforces confidence in its ability to promote the G20 agenda in addressing the "most pressing global challenges of our time, including economic progress, food security, environmental sustainability and technological innovation".

He also emphasized that this fact highlights the importance of a renewed collective commitment to multilateralism in connection with the theme "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

In this context, he reaffirmed Angola's commitment to working to ensure that Africa's strategic interests are promoted in multilateral forums, reinforcing Africa's role in defining global economic policies.

The diplomat assured that Angola will continue to advocate for the strengthening of South-South cooperation and to promote policies that support sustainable development, resilience and fair global governance structures.

At the end of His intervention, Francisco José da Cruz reiterated that South Africa's presidency offers a unique opportunity to promote African positions within the G20, advocating industrialization, job creation, debt sustainability and a fair energy transition for developing nations.

ART/CF/jmc