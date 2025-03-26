Ethiopia, Sweden Strengthen Development Cooperation Amidst Evolving Global Challenges

26 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew, met with Diana Janse, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and Hans Henric Lundquist, Ambassador of Sweden to Ethiopia to discuss enhanced development cooperation and economic ties between the two nations.

The dialogue focused on adapting to global financial constraints and geopolitical shifts while exploring innovative strategies to maximize development impact.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of catalytic development financing to strengthen Ethiopia's domestic resource mobilization, economic growth, and trade partnerships.

Recognizing Sweden's long-standing support, Semereta Sewasew stated: "Sweden has been a key partner in Ethiopia's development journey. As we navigate global challenges, it is essential to explore innovative financing mechanisms that not only sustain development but also empower Ethiopia to build a resilient and self-reliant economy."

The discussions also highlighted the strategic role of Swedish companies in Ethiopia's sustainable development, acknowledging their high standards in environmental, labor, and social governance.

Both parties explored opportunities to leverage Sweden's expertise in key sectors, with a particular focus on sustainable investment and value-chain development.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Diana Janse reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to Ethiopia.

"Swedish businesses have a unique approach to fostering long-term partnerships, and we see great potential for collaboration in Ethiopia. By aligning investment with sustainability and innovation, we can create meaningful economic opportunities that benefit both our nations."

Overall, the meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment of Ethiopia and Sweden to strengthening their long-standing partnership, with a forward-looking approach that extends beyond traditional development cooperation. By fostering economic ties, private sector engagement, and sustainable growth, both nations aim to build a partnership that delivers lasting benefits for their peoples.

