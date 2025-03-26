Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom, Mastercard Join Forces to Advance Digital Financial Services in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, — CEO of Ethio telecom, Frehiwot Tamru and a Mastercard delegation led by Mark Elliott, President of Mastercard Africa, held a strategic meeting focused on collaborative opportunities to leverage technology and enhance digital financial services across Ethiopia.

This collaboration aims to leverage telebirr and Mastercard platforms to further enhance digital financial solutions, significantly expanding financial inclusion and promoting sustainable growth.

CEO of Ethio telecom, Frehiwot Tamru, stressed Ethio telecom's unwavering commitment to this initiative, emphasizing that the company's vast customer base and robust infrastructure uniquely position it to unlock substantial potentials to customers.

Additionally, Ethio telecom's management showcased telebirr digital capabilities and its positive impact on enhancing user experiences.

On his part, President of Mastercard Africa, Mark Elliott assured this sentiment, commending Ethio telecom's impressive customer growth as a fertile opportunity for partnership and reaffirming Mastercard's commitment for the collaboration.

In conclusion, both leaders committed to accelerating the implementation of this transformative collaboration, which is expected to significantly enhance Ethiopia's competitiveness in the global digital economy while fostering an inclusive financial environment that promotes sustainable growth and wealth creation.