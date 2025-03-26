Uganda: Parties Struggle to Hold Delegates Conferences As 2026 Elections Near

Delegates' conferences are crucial for political parties as they provide a platform to strategize, realign leadership structures, and make key decisions.

Political parties in Uganda are struggling to organize their mandatory delegates' conferences, leaving the future of their internal structures in uncertainty ahead of the 2026 general elections.

While the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) has confirmed its conference for August 2025, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP), and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) remain non-committal about their timelines.

Delegates' conferences are crucial for political parties as they provide a platform to strategize, realign leadership structures, and make key decisions.

In the past, parties would hold these meetings promptly, often using them as an opportunity to introduce new leaders or reaffirm the existing ones.

However, recent years have seen a shift, with major parties delaying or avoiding the process altogether.

UPC President Jimmy Akena confirmed his party's plans, stating, "We have set August 2025 as the date for our delegates' conference."

He added: "This will allow us to prepare adequately for the upcoming elections while ensuring our structures remain strong and organized."

The ruling NRM has yet to announce its plans, with party spokesperson Emmanuel Lumala Dombo saying, "We are committed to internal democracy and will hold our delegates' conference at an appropriate time. The party's leadership is engaging various stakeholders to ensure a smooth process."

Meanwhile, the NUP has not provided a clear timeline. The delay raises concerns among political observers, as parties are required to hold these conferences to maintain their legitimacy and readiness for elections.

Saddam Gayira, the National Chairman of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), noted that internal wrangles and leadership disputes contribute to the hesitation.

"Many parties fear internal elections could spark divisions or weaken their influence ahead of 2026," he said.

Political analyst Erias Tumwebaze attributes the delays to fear of uncertainty.

"Some leaders deliberately avoid holding delegates' conferences because they are unsure of their grip on the party. The fear of being challenged or losing control plays a significant role in these postponements," he explained.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, the reluctance to hold delegates' conferences raises questions about the stability and readiness of Uganda's political parties.

Tumwebaze warned that further delays could have consequences.

"If parties fail to organize in time, they risk internal discontent, legal challenges, and a lack of preparedness for the elections," he said.

With uncertainty looming over major political parties, it remains to be seen whether they will meet their legal obligations and ensure their internal structures are well-positioned for the upcoming elections.