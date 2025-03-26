Uganda, Japan Seal Shs121bn Deal for Karuma Bridge Reconstruction

Uganda's Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, has signed a landmark agreement with the Japanese government to reconstruct the Karuma Bridge.

The deal, worth approximately shs121 billion (4.939 billion Japanese Yen), aims to replace the existing bridge with a modern, elevated structure designed to enhance safety, traffic flow, and regional connectivity.

The new bridge will eliminate the sharp curves that have contributed to frequent accidents on the current bridge.

Kasaija expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for their long-standing technical and financial support, highlighting the recently completed Kampala flyover and road upgrading project, as well as the new bridge across the River Nile in Jinja.

"We are particularly grateful for the strong partnership between our two governments in advancing Uganda's infrastructure development for economic growth and regional integration," Kasaija said.

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Sasayama Takuya, and JICA's Chief Representative, Mr. Inoue Yoichi, were present at the signing ceremony.

The project underscores the strong partnership between Uganda and Japan in advancing infrastructure development for economic growth and regional integration.

This development is a significant boost to Uganda's infrastructure development, following other notable projects such as the USD 6.8 million grant agreement for improving medical equipment at regional referral hospitals and the USD 125 million credit for the Karuma power evacuation lines.