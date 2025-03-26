Kenyan CEOs Optimistic On Growth, AI Integration

Nairobi — Despite geopolitical and trade tensions, Kenyan CEOs remain optimistic about economic growth, with 60 percent expecting global improvement and 48 percent expressing confidence in the local economy, according to PwC's 2025 CEO Survey released today.

While optimism prevails, business leaders cite inflation (35 percent), macroeconomic volatility (28 percent), geopolitical conflicts (25 percent), and cyber risks (25 percent) as key concerns.

Still, 65 percent believe their businesses will thrive for over a decade, driven by strategic reinvention, AI adoption, and sustainability investments.

Kenyan CEOs are actively integrating AI to boost efficiency and decision-making. The survey reveals that 50 percent trust AI in key processes and 50 percent expect AI integration in tech platforms, among others.

From automating tasks to improving customer experiences, AI is a major pillar of future business strategy.

To adapt to evolving market conditions, CEOs are developing new products (48 percent), targeting new customer bases (43 percent) and exploring alternative market channels (43 percent).

Sustainability is becoming a business priority, with 42 percent reporting increased revenue from climate-friendly investments and 26 percent citing cost reductions from sustainability measures

However, 50 percent of CEOs have yet to invest in climate-friendly initiatives, citing regulatory hurdles (33 percent), low external demand (23 percent), and financing challenges (23 percent).

PwC Eastern Africa's Regional Senior Partner Peter Ngahu emphasized the need for reinvention and climate adaptation, stating:

"Kenyan CEOs are focused on innovation to remain competitive, but climate change is posing serious challenges to agriculture, food security, and livelihoods. Coordinated efforts in adaptation and mitigation strategies are crucial for resilience."