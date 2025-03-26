Uganda: London Is Calling - Kenya Airways & Uganda Airlines to Launch Gatwick Flights - Here's Why It Matters

Two major airlines in East Africa, Kenya Airways and Uganda Airlines are gearing up to launch flights to London Gatwick, marking a major shake-up in the region's aviation scene. Uganda Airlines is set to make its inaugural flight on May 18, 2025, while Kenya Airways follows closely behind, beginning service on July 2, 2025.

The new flight marks a pivotal milestone for Uganda Airlines, expanding its network to include London as its third international destination outside Africa, after Dubai and Mumbai. For Kenya Airways, it will now serve the United Kingdom (UK) through two entry points: Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Gatwick Airport (LGW) with KQ Customers being able to choose a second nonstop flight into London.

With Nairobi and Entebbe now linking directly to one of the UK's busiest airports, this expansion is more than just an added route--it's a strategic play in both business and travel. But why Gatwick? And why now?

The Rise of Gatwick as an Alternative Hub

Traditionally, Heathrow has been the airport of choice for African airlines flying into London, offering global connectivity and prestige. However, Heathrow's congestion and high operational costs have made it a challenging entry point for airlines looking to expand.

Enter Gatwick, the UK's second-busiest airport, which offers several advantages:

Lower landing fees and operational costs compared to Heathrow.

compared to Heathrow. More available flight slots , allowing airlines to operate more efficiently.

, allowing airlines to operate more efficiently. Excellent transport links, including the Gatwick Express, which connects passengers to Central London in just 30 minutes.

The Business Angle: Strengthening Economic Ties

The UK remains a key trade partner for both Kenya and Uganda, making direct connectivity a game-changer for business travel. Post-Brexit, the UK has been seeking stronger economic relationships with non-EU countries, and East Africa stands out as an emerging market with vast potential.

Kenya already has a Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the UK, fostering trade in fresh produce, textiles, and technology. Meanwhile, Uganda's exports to the UK, including coffee and agricultural products, continue to grow. By launching flights to London, both national carriers are facilitating easier trade connections, investment opportunities, and corporate travel.

A Boon for Tourism and the Diaspora

Beyond business, tourism and diaspora travel play a huge role in these expansions. London is home to a significant East African community, with Kenyans and Ugandans among the largest African diaspora groups in the UK. A direct link to Gatwick makes it more convenient for people visiting family, conducting business, or traveling for leisure. Infact London is the most profitable route for Kenya Airways.

At the same time, the new flights open doors for British tourists eager to explore East Africa's breathtaking landscapes --from Kenya's Masai Mara to Uganda's gorilla trekking adventures. The UK remains one of the largest sources of tourists for both countries, and easier access could significantly boost arrivals.

What This Means for the Aviation Industry

For Kenya Airways, this move strengthens its position as a leading African airline, enhancing its long-haul network and increasing competition with British Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. Uganda Airlines, which relaunched in 2019, is still building its global presence. Adding London Gatwick to its route map signals its ambition to be a serious player in the international aviation space.

The entry of these two airlines into Gatwick reflects a broader trend: African carriers are becoming more strategic, expanding beyond traditional routes and tapping into emerging opportunities. As competition intensifies, it will be interesting to see how both airlines position themselves in this lucrative market.