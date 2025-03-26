Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Urges IOC President-Elect Kirsty Coventry to Champion Young African Athletes' Cause

26 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged newly elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) leader Kirsty Coventry to use her platform to advocate for young athletes from Africa.

Last week, Coventry became the youngest IOC president in history, the first female and African to do so. She will be moving to Lausanne, Switzerland for her new role which she will officially assume on June 24 2025.

Speaking at Coventry's Banquet dinner held at State House Tuesday, Mnangagwa said, "As you go on to assume your new role at the helm of the IOC, I exhort you, Honourable Coventry, to draw from those insights to advocate and advance the cause of the young athletes from the developing world and Africa, in particular.

"After all, sport has the ability to empower and unite us under a common vision and goal.

"Sport also has the ability to help us achieve the 'Africa we all want'.

Mnangagwa also expressed pride in Coventry's achievements.

"This election of the first ever woman and a candidate from Africa is indeed, a testament that 'Africa is ready to lead', as you amply declared after your triumph.

"The victory of Honourable Coventry is, thus, not only a source of inspiration and pride for Zimbabwe, but for the SADC region and Africa as a whole.

"You are not only our 'national treasure', but a treasure to all young athletes across Africa and the developing world," he added.

Coventry has been relieved of her duties as Sports Minister and will be replaced by General Anselem Sanyatwe has been retired as army commander.

