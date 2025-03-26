South Africa: Eskom Called to Fast Track Energy Transition

With Eskom not meeting minimum emission standards and delaying critical energy reforms, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, warned the power utility that government will not grant it unchecked permission to pollute.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Minister called on Eskom to accelerate its reform process and support the nation's energy transition.

"Government cannot grant Eskom a blanket waiver to continue polluting without accountability," George said.

This plea comes ahead of next week's announcement by the Minister on his decision on Eskom's application for exemptions from minimum emission standards.

The Minister has emphasised the complexity of the issue, noting that it requires balancing South Africa's energy needs to drive economic growth with the constitutional right to a healthy environment.

"South Africa cannot remain trapped in a persistent cycle of energy insecurity and environmental degradation that harms public health. South Africans have had to endure rolling blackouts, rising costs, and economic stagnation as a result of Eskom's inefficiencies," he said.

According to the Minister, Eskom's monopoly over electricity generation and transmission has stifled competition, slowed the adoption of renewable energy, and left South Africa exposed to energy insecurity.

"The only viable path forward is to unbundle Eskom without further delay," George said.

He has called for the Transmission System Operator to be fully independent to ensure fair grid access, warning that without this step, reliance on outdated coal plants will persist.

READ | Eskom-owned transmission company officially commences trading

"The transition to renewable energy is not negotiable. South Africa's economic future depends on more renewable energy entering the grid, not less. The world is moving toward cleaner energy, and South Africa cannot afford to be left behind," the Minister said.

George has also directed Eskom to decommission its worst-performing power stations responsibly.

"Those that fail to meet environmental standards and contribute disproportionately to pollution must be retired in a structured and responsible manner, without leaving anyone behind. South Africa cannot remain hostage to outdated infrastructure and poor governance at the expense of its future.

"Eskom must either comply with emissions regulations and accelerate its transition, or it will face the consequences. We are committed to ensuring that South Africa has a future-proof energy sector," he said.