South Africa: George Rallies World Leader to Accelerate Efforts to Achieve SDGs

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has called on the international community to urgently accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We are less than five years away from our deadline to achieving the SDGs and the end of this critical decade for climate action. Yet, we are still far from our goals and action targets," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The United Nations describes the SDGs as the "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all" by addressing global challenges related to poverty, inequality and climate change, among others, with the year 2030 set as the target to meet the goals.

Addressing the Group of Twenty (G20) Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) virtually, the Minister said poverty levels are worsening, and that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reached record highs last year.

"This calls for an urgent acceleration of our efforts. Our commitment to achieve these goals must not waver. That is why South Africa has placed solidarity, equality and sustainability at the centre of our G20 Presidency.

"As the international community, together, we committed ourselves to the ambitious agenda to end poverty and hunger, to protect our planet, to achieve universal education and health coverage, and to promote decent work and sustainable economic growth by adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals," George said.

The Minister said South Africa is striving to champion and fast-track action in the pursuit of a just transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient and inclusive society, and lead by example.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed the Climate Change Act, laying the ground for ambitious climate action domestically.

Earlier this month, the Minister informed the public that the President proclaimed the Climate Change Act, 2024, with the proclamation notice published in the Government Gazette on 17 March 2025, which was the commencement date of the Act.

"The Act is intended to enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for South Africa in the context of sustainable development; and to provide for matters connected therewith," the Minister said at the time.

The Act lays the foundation for a green economy that is resilient, inclusive and future-focused. It creates a clear framework for climate action.

In his address on Tuesday, the Minister said South Africa's rollout of renewable energy has materially accelerated over the past few years, driving the decarbonisation of South Africa's energy system, while the implementation of Expanded Producer Responsibility schemes and circular economy initiatives is improving waste management.

"The task remains immense. Poverty, unemployment, hunger, inequality, environmental degradation and climate change are but a few of the complex and interconnected issues facing the world today.

"...We thus reiterate the critical role of multilateralism in addressing these complexities, and South Africa's very strong support for multilateralism," the Minister explained.

Priorities

George said the five interrelated priorities of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group provide an opportunity to address multiple complexities within this context, while advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The priorities include Biodiversity and Conservation, Land Degradation, Desertification and Drought, Chemicals and Waste Management, Climate Change and Air Quality, as well as Oceans and Coasts.

"These priorities of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group for this year are viewed as critical enablers to address poverty, create employment and meet other sustainable development goals, thereby contributing towards the global effort to respond to the triple complexities of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, in line with the overall theme of South Africa's G20 Presidency of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability," the Minister said.

As a primary outcome of the G20 Presidency this year, South Africa will explore ways that the G20 can leverage opportunities to increase the scale and flows of climate finance, critical to enabling the Just Transition, mitigation and adaptation efforts, while ensuring that the required investments reach the most vulnerable of society.

"It is paramount for developing economy countries to be actively supported in their efforts to achieve 'whole of society and whole of economy' just transitions to sustainable development on the ground, through scaled access to low-cost finance, technology and skills.

"It is also increasingly recognised that many people across the globe are exposed to unhealthy and often deadly levels of air pollution, and that the impacts of air pollution extend beyond health - affecting climate, biodiversity, ecosystems and economic development.

"This is also a key issue that needs to be addressed, and to which this Working Group can contribute. There are very extensive synergies between decarbonisation and the improvement of air quality," the Minister said.