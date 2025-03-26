Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Praised for Reducing Cabinet

Experts and political parties have lauded president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for downsizing Cabinet from 21 ministries to the current 14 and seven deputies.

They say the move will save costs and allow for efficiencies.

Popular Democratic Movements (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani says the move is a positive development as it highlights Nandi-Ndaitwah's willingness to listen to alternative viewpoints, including those from PDM.

"It underscores her ability to listen to PDM, both our manifestos proposed a merging," he says.

Venaani adds that the consolidation of ministries and reducing the number of ministries will help cut costs and improve coordination within the government.

TIME WILL TELL

Former prime minister Nahas Angula, drawing from his experience in education, highlights the challenges of managing multiple education-related portfolios within a single ministry.

"Now, general education, higher education, vocational training, science, technology, youth, sport, arts and culture are all under one roof. Whoever leads this ministry will have to be highly versatile to oversee all these sectors effectively. This will be a challenge," he says.

However, he adds that this has the potential to enhance coordination within the sector. If done well, it will ensure that general education aligns properly with vocational training, sport, youth and technology, he says.

He defends Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision to restructure the government and reduce Cabinet, saying it is within the constitutional mandate to establish government institutions.

"The president has made a decision to structure the government in this way, and I am sure she has her reasons for doing so. However, it will be a challenge for those who will have to administer these newly consolidated ministries," Angula says.

Angula notes that proper supervision and coordination is critical in ensuring that no part of the sector is neglected.

"We should give the president and ministers time to execute their plans. If, over time, she finds that the current structure is not working, she has the power to adjust it to improve efficiency," he says.

He also stresses that with multiple functions under one ministry, leaders would need to work harder, be adaptable, and establish strong coordination mechanisms.

Angula, however, has confidence in education minister Sanet Steenkamp as she has been involved in the sector for several years.

THE COUNTRY IS LIKE A COMPANY

Corporate governance expert Steve Galloway agrees that the move could enhance coordination and reduce inefficiencies.

"I think there was a silo effect with too many ministries and public entities. In general, the consolidation and agglomeration are a good thing because I think it allows for focus and better coordination," he says.

Galloway adds that good governance is built on accountable administration, aligning with Nandi-Ndaitwah's commitment to improving governance standards in the public sector.

"The definition of governance is ethical and effective leadership to achieve a few defined outcomes. And I think that resonates with what president Nandi-Ndaitwah been saying," he says.

Galloway explains that Namibia's governance framework does not place the responsibility of running all government functions solely on the president.

He likens the presidency to the chair of a board, while the prime minister plays the role of a chief executive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The prime minister and deputy prime minister's roles are to ensure that all government entities, ministries, public enterprises and other offices are properly coordinated and synchronised. If that structure functions effectively, the entire system can operate smoothly," he says.

Galloway warns that Namibia faces significant socio-economic challenges due to the government underperforming in recent years amd falling behind with each national development plan and the Harambee Prosperity Plans.

Galloway stresses that the next five years will be crucial in determining whether the government can turn things around.

"We have one chance to get this right. The scale of our economy and the country's potential make success possible, but it will require strong leadership, effective governance and a commitment to real change," he says.