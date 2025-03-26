Ethiopia Invites UK Investors to Seize Lucrative Opportunities

Addis Ababa, — The Ethio-UK Investment Forum took place today in London, co-facilitated by the Ethiopian Embassy in the United Kingdom and the Institute of Directors Africa Group.

The event brought together business leaders and stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities and foster stronger economic ties between Ethiopia and the UK.

Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, led the Ethiopian delegation and delivered a keynote address on Ethiopia's growing and favourable business environment, encouraging UK companies to explore the country's potential.

Joining virtually, Zeleke Temesgen, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, highlighted the ongoing legal and institutional reforms in Ethiopia that have fostered a more favourable environment for foreign investors.

Deputy CEO of Ethiopian Investment Holdings, Meleket Sahlu spoke about the support and partnership opportunities available to British businesses looking to invest in Ethiopia.

Following the speeches, senior Ethiopian officials and representative from Kagool, an IT solutions company that recently entered the Ethiopian market, shared insights into the country's welcoming business environment during an interactive discussion with the audience.

In closing, Ambassador Biruk Mekonnen, Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, reiterated the key points and urged UK businesses to take advantage of Ethiopia's investment opportunities.

The forum was supported by the Institute of Directors Africa Group, an offshoot of the Institute of Directors, a professional network for company directors and business leaders with over 20,000 members worldwide.

The Institute of Directors Africa Group plays a crucial role in connecting UK businesses with emerging markets across Africa.

The forum marked another important step in strengthening the economic relationship between Ethiopia and the UK, creating opportunities for future investments and collaborations.