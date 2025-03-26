Eritrea: 48th Anniversary of the Liberation of Nakfa Observed

26 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The 48th anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa was enthusiastically observed on 23 March with various activities. Nakfa has been liberated on 23 March 1977 after six months of encirclement and offensive and not to be occupied again by enemy occupation forces.

The commemorative event was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, religious leaders, village elders, heads of national associations, and numerous Nakfa residents.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Shilie, Managing Director of Nakfa Sub-zone, stated that the objective of the commemoration is to pass on to the young generation the history of the heroic feats demonstrated by the gallant liberation fighters during the struggle to liberate Nakfa.

Mr. Mohammed Ali further noted that the commemoration of Nakfa's liberation reflects the strong resilience, perseverance, and unity of purpose of the Eritrean people. He also called for strengthened contributions and participation in the nation-building process.

The event featured artistic and cultural performances highlighting the heroism of the liberation fighters and depicting the significance of the occasion.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.